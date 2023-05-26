ANI

Actor Kunal Kemmu is celebrating his 40th birthday today in Maldives with his wife Soha Ali Khan. Soha and Kareen Kapoor posted heart felt wishes for the birthday boy.

Soha took to Instagram and posted their vacation glimpse from Maldives. The couple can be seen enjoying their beach time and getting ready for the dive. On Instagram, Soha posted a reel in which Kunal is seen cycling. She wrote, “Slaying the four-oh! @kunalkemmu.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal was seen in the Zee5 film Kanjoos Makhichoos, having the perfect blend of drama, comedy and entertainment, directed by Vipul Mehta. Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film, Madgaon Express.