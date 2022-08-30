Kunal Rawal weds Arpita Mehta

After dating for almost 10 years, fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta finally solemnised their love in a dreamy intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai on August 28.
Pictures and video of the lovebirds from their nuptials have surfaced on the internet and they look every bit gorgeous! Both Kunal and Arpita are noted names in the Indian fashion scene and they run their respective eponymous labels boasting neo-traditional design sensibilities. For their big day, the couple twinned in ivory ensembles. While Kunal looked dapper in an ivory sherwani with a matching safa, Arpita made a contemporary bride in an ivory lehenga set with mirror-work and golden accents. Several celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor attended the ceremony.
