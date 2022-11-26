Kushagra Nautiyal wears a saree

Kumkum Bhagya has been an audience favourite due to its intriguing plot and authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar), Rhea (Tina Philip), Shahana (Aparna Mishra) and Aaliya (Reyhna Pandit).

In the upcoming episodes, Kushagra Nautiyal, who plays the character of Siddharth, dresses up like Prachi in a saree with ghunghat and join a sangeet ceremony. Kushagra went the extra mile to get all the details right. He watched films like Aunty No 1 and Chachi 420 to get the nuances.

Kushagra said, “When I got to know about this track, I was excited and nervous. But I decided to take up this as a challenge and give my 100 per cent. Before shooting this sequence, I watched a few Hindi films like Aunty No 1 and Chachi 420 in which the hero plays the role of a female. I am really happy that I was able to pull off the sequence decently well.”