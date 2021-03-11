Come Wednesday and it's time for women to party hard with a lot of sops floating around. We check out a few places

Sheetal

‘Win over women and the men will follow’, the business marketing strategy of restaurants and clubs owners in tricity is simple, especially as far as night life is concerned.

Culture Brew Exchange

While the concept of ladies’ night at bars was originally boosted by US college bars to get more customers on weekdays, the world followed suit and, well, now every night is a ladies’ night! In tricity, Wednesday is reserved for women to come out and party, so we went out to meet them and gathered a few facts.

Elante Social

Starting from Elante Social, we explored the whole row of clubs in Sector 26. To name a few, Hard Rock Cafe, A State of Dance, Prankster and Playground, but it was Culture where we found the most number of women partying together. Kulbhushan Kapoor, manager, Elante Social, shared, “Maximum guests arrive between 10 pm and 11:30 pm on ladies’ night or be it any other day.” Neha Sandhal, an HR professional with a private company, was seen enjoying with four female friends. She named Social and Pyramid as the safest bets for clubbing. “But weekend crowd is on a different level as compared to weekdays,” she said.

Culture Brew Exchange

Great following

Prince Dhiman, 31, runs a page called Chandigarh Clubs, which has 39.1k followers. He is also a night club promoter and full time into his family business. Prince has been partying for almost seven years now. He shared, “In a way, ladies can make or break a club. So, if the club owners would appeal to women of tricity with attractive offers, they are indirectly attracting more crowd. Earlier there used to be pretty attractive offers like one plus one on drinks, but now free entry has been a winner.” Although a teetotaller, he believes to enjoy nightlife one doesn’t need to be high on alcohol.

Twinkle (L) with her friend

“There’s no specific ladies’ night as we witness in Delhi or Mumbai,” said Gurkirtan Singh Manes, PR consultant, who is a regular at clubs since 2014. He added, “The culture is still less here and can improve. The ladies’ night thing on Wednesday is not how it should be; there can be more to it. As far as safety is concerned in Chandigarh, it’s up to the mark and good places do provide a comfortable environment. It’s really safe for women to party in tricity.”

Prince, night club promoter

Security first

With many male and female bouncers around, the Sector 26 lane seemed the safest spot to party with Culture, Ministry of Bar Exchange, Playground and Social equipped with just the right amount of security personnel. Having said that, there were some who ruled out Playboy and Paara for a ladies’ night out because they are in malls that are more or less empty. But along with a male member, they are one of the most happening clubs of tricity on any day. The same goes for clubs and places located on the outskirts of Chandigarh, but girls only voted for Sector 26 clubs as totally safe.

Sneha, Costume stylist

Limit the entry

A blogger who owns a food outlet in Mohali, Twinkle Nagra loves Social not just for the party vibe, but also the food. But she is concerned about the ratio of girls and boys. Been clubbing since college for almost five-six years now, she shared, “Despite the entry fees, at the end almost everyone makes it to the club through some connection or the other. There should be a limit on the number of people allowed; sometimes clubs are overcrowded, which can lead to mishaps.” She also preferred Piccadilia because of the events, such as theme-parties and sun-downers. While a lot of women with kids could be seen enjoying with their girl gang, it was the teenagers who rocked the dance floor.

Safe & sound

Sneha, 25, has been partying since 2017. This girl from Ranchi started enjoying nightlife since college and now works as a costume stylist. She said, “I feel Culture Brew Exchange in Sector-26 is the best out there when it comes to safety. It is also affordable and so a nice option for college-goers. I think The Jungle Bar’s dance floor is pretty big. Playboy and Bargain Booze are great choices for ladies’ night too. I feel the nightlife has become far more secure for girls now.” The young and confident Sneha doesn’t mind going to any club all by herself and believes that even strangers in the crowd are much sensible than earlier.

Ladies, are you ready to party?