Lara Dutta celebrates 24th anniversary of Miss Universe win

Actress Lara Dutta has multiple reasons to beam with joy as May 12 marked not only Mother’s Day, but also on this date 24 years ago she won the Miss Universe pageant! Taking to Instagram, Lara took a stroll down memory lane and posted a picture from her Miss Universe victory. Interestingly, it was her father’s birthday as well! Sharing a picture with her father and her daughter, Lara wrote, “Mother’s Day.... Father’s Birthday.... Miss Universe win 24th Anniversary day ........ the 12th of May! One helluva day!!!! #12thmay.”
