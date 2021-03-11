Bhumika Gurung to make web debut with crime thriller Chingari

Bhumika Gurung, best known for starring in the TV show Nimki Mukhiya, is set to make a web debut with crime thriller Chingari on WOW originals.
Written by Vivek Khatri, the show is all set to stream on OTT in May. It also features Amit Lohia, Sunil Bob and Sameeksha Gaur. Bhumika says, “It’s the character and story which I really was attracted to and it really made me think that I could do wonders to it.” She adds, “My character is full of shades and layers which is what I mostly look for when I sign up a project.”
