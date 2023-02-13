Srishti Ganguli Rindani talks about Amazon miniTV series ‘Rafta Rafta’

The recently released Amazon miniTV series Rafta Rafta brings out the intricacies of modern relationships in a light-hearted way. The seven-episode series is a story about a newly married couple Karan (Bhuvan Bam) and Nithya (Srishti Ganguli Rindani), who are head over heels in love with each other.

Srishti says, “When you watch this show, you’ll see that most of the conflicts that they have portrayed are very relatable. This is what happens between couples who start living together, knowing things they never knew about each other before they lived together and how they learn to adjust and finally coexist. More than inspiration, I learnt a lot about myself while shooting for this show.”