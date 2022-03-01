Lee Jung Jae and Jung HoYeon win top honours for Squid Game at SAG Awards 2022

Popular Korean survival show Squid Game stars Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae were feted with the top honours at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held this year at the Santa Monica Barker Hangar, Los Angeles. Ho-yeon won the Best Actress Award for a performance in a Drama Series and Jung Jae took home Best Actor in a Drama Series for the Netflix show.

Jessica Chastain won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Ho Yeon got emotional and was seen in tears when giving a speech after accepting the honour. “Thank you for making me dream and opening the door for me.” Jung-jae said: “Oh my! Thank you so much. This is truly huge…Thank you so much SAG Awards. And thank you to the global audience.”

Will Smith won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard

Meanwhile, actors Will Smith (King Richard), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and the film CODA also took home the highest honours. The television categories were led by Succession and Ted Lasso, both of which garnered five nominations in the respective drama and comedy categories, including best ensemble.

Ariana DeBose won the award for outstanding performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for West Side Story

The Power of the Dog led individual acting categories with three nominations, but the Jane Campion-directed movie didn’t crack the ensemble category. The most recognised of the ensemble nominees was House of Gucci, which scored individual nominations for Lady Gaga and Jared Leto. During the ceremony, Kate Winslet presented cine-icon Helen Mirren with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.

The cast of CODA bagged the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

For the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, actor Michael Keaton’s performance for Dopesick was recognised. While Kate Winslet bagged the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for Mare of Easttown.

'Succession' beat 'The Handmaid's Tale', 'The Morning Show', 'Squid Game' and 'Yellowstone' in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category.

Sports comedy drama show 'Ted Lasso' took home the award for best comedy series. Hollywood actress Ariana DeBose took home the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for 'West Side Story'. — IANS

