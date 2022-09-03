Levison Wood embarks on a first-of-its-kind journey along the India- Pakistan border

Expedition Borderlands with Levison Wood and Ash Bhardwaj’ is an upcoming adventure series set to premiere on Discovery+ on September 8. This one-of-its-kind four-part docu-series features internationally acclaimed explorer and host Levison Wood, who is on a quest to explore the lives of those living along the volatile borders of India and Pakistan. In the past, we have seen Levison Wood navigate treacherous terrains in Walking The Himalayas, Arabia with Levison Wood and many other documentaries. This time his friend and travel writer Ash Bhardwaj joins him on this adventure, navigating the border lands.

Levison Wood says, “Ash and I were lucky enough to experience the incredible food, culture and hear plenty of fascinating stories in both India and Pakistan. I couldn’t think of anyone, I would rather take this journey with Ash. It was interesting to see the countries from his perspective and we had a lot of laughs along the way. The best part of this trip was seeing what unites the two countries in this border region. Our journey helped us to try and understand the people, who have so much in common yet are so divided. This journey was unforgettable. The border regions are home to resilient and affectionate civilians, who welcomed us into their homes and lives.”

