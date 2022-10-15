Liam Neeson to star in Naked Gun reboot?

Seth MacFarlane and Akiva Schaffer are officially courting actor Liam Neeson for Naked Gun remake. The Taken actor is in talks to lead the modern version of the ‘80s slapstick film.

Schaffer, the Chip an Dale: Rescue Rangers filmmaker and Lonely Island member, will direct and executive produce the movie. Schaffer penned the screenplay with Chip an Dale writers Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. MacFarlane and Erica Huggins are producing through their company Fuzzy Door. Neeson sparked chatter online about reviving the ‘80s comedy earlier this year, saying that McFarlane and Paramount had been pursuing him to resurrect the Naked Gun films. However, the actor has still yet to sign on the dotted line. “It’ll either finish my career or bring it in another direction. I honestly don’t know,” Neeson said. Paramount’s original Naked Gun trilogy starred Leslie Nielsen as Franklin ‘Frank’ Drebin, a good-hearted yet gullible detective at the centre of a police procedural parody. IANS