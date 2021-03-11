Amol Parashar returns to his alma mater IIT Delhi as a guest

Amol Parashar did his engineering degree from IIT Delhi before he made a full-time switch to acting and recently, the actor was invited to speak at his alma mater for their annual cultural fest, Rendezvous.

It was an overwhelming achievement even for Amol who just couldn’t control his emotions as he penned down a heartfelt note on his social media handle regarding the same.

The actor wrote, “Years ago, I was sitting on the other side in the same hall in the same festival. Quite surreal to go back to Rendezvous, to my alma mater IITD, this time as a guest. I love ‘hanging out’ with students, young minds full of wonder and idealism, and chat with them about life, love, work and the world. Wish to do this more often.”