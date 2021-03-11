Amol Parashar returns to his alma mater IIT Delhi as a guest

Amol Parashar did his engineering degree from IIT Delhi before he made a full-time switch to acting and recently, the actor was invited to speak at his alma mater for their annual cultural fest, Rendezvous.
It was an overwhelming achievement even for Amol who just couldn’t control his emotions as he penned down a heartfelt note on his social media handle regarding the same.
The actor wrote, “Years ago, I was sitting on the other side in the same hall in the same festival. Quite surreal to go back to Rendezvous, to my alma mater IITD, this time as a guest. I love ‘hanging out’ with students, young minds full of wonder and idealism, and chat with them about life, love, work and the world. Wish to do this more often.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gyanvaapi mosque issue reaches Supreme Court as urgent petition seeks stay on it
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentions the petition against ...
Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care
The examination is scheduled for May 21
Chintan Shivir: Congress says ‘one family one ticket’ proposal being discussed
The party is also considering capping at 5 years holding of ...
Kashmiri Pandits working under PM's rehabilitation package in Valley stage protests after Rahul Bhat's killing
Terrorists killed Rahul Bhat in a government office during w...
Environment for ‘fruitful, constructive dialogue’ with India not there: Pakistan Foreign Office
The remarks by Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar come i...