 Lights, camera, comeback : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Lights, camera, comeback

From Zeenat Aman, Rakhee Gulzar to Urmila Matondkar, these yesteryear’s femme fatales are all set to reclaim their space on the big screen after a break

Lights, camera, comeback

Dimple Kapadia



Sheetal

They say ‘turn every setback into a comeback’ and Bollywood actresses know how to spot an opportunity amid n number of casual offers. The recent buzz of Zeenat Aman making a filmy re-entry for a Manish Malhotra project, Rakhee Gulzar finishing the shoot for an upcoming Bengali film and Urmila Matondkar making a comeback with an OTT series, Tiwari, we can’t help but discuss what makes their comebacks more popular than their debuts. As we list some iconic comebacks in the recent past, we also give you a peek at this year’s most-anticipated returns.

Coming up next

Last year, veteran actress Zeenat Aman made an Instagram debut and turned many heads. There are reports that Bun Tikki, her comeback film, will release this year. The 72-year-old actress will be seen alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. She was in Shimla to shoot for the project in January and Manish Malhotra announced the project on Instagram too. In the post, Malhotra wrote, “The Great @azmishabana18 and @thezeenataman both I have been a huge fan of... from their movies to their songs to their clothes… they are so different from each other and both have memorable movies and cinema moments that we all love. It gives me so much happiness that they are coming together after decades.”

Veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar is also finally returning and that too with a Bengali film after a 20-year hiatus in Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s Amar Boss. The shooting for the film began in Sector Five, Kolkata, and some scenes have been shot at various locations around the city. Her last theatrical release was Rituparno Ghosh’s Shubho Mahurat (2003). She was also seen in Gautam Halder’s Nirban, which did rounds at several film festivals in 2019.

And then we have the Rangeela girl, Urmila Matondkar, who has given hits like Satya. She has apparently rejected more than 50 scripts to plan her ‘perfect’ re-launch with the web series, Tiwari to be released this year. Just like Sonali Bendre (The Broken News), Karisma Kapoor (Mentalhood), and Raveena Tandon (Aranyak) who returned with web series, it would be interesting to see what Tiwari brings for her. Urmila last did EMI, in 2008 and after that a few cameo appearances before returning to the glamour world as a judge of dance reality show, DID Super Moms (2022).

Buzz is that Aashiqui (1990) fame actress Anu Aggarwal is also looking for scripts to make a dramatic comeback. She was last seen in Dev Anand starrer, Return of Jewel Thief (1996).

Pushing the envelope

From Neena Gupta making a powerful comeback by playing a pregnant woman in her ’60s in Badhaai Do to Sridevi’s English Vinglish or Sushmita Sen dishing out three seasons of Aarya (her debut web series) Bollywood ladies ace in their comeback game. Neetu Kapoor had mostly stayed away from camera post her marriage to late actor Rishi Kapoor. While every now and then she chose to do a supporting role alongside Rishi Kapoor in movies like Love Aaj Kal, Do Dooni Chaar, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Besharam, it was only after her husband’s death that she was ready to embrace acting all over again. Not only did she return to movies with Jugjugg Jeeyo, which was a hit, she also appeared as a reality show judge on TV.

Shilpa Shetty continues to enjoy her celeb status but didn’t appear in films after Apne (2007). Although there were some item numbers here and there, it was in 2021 when she made her acting comeback with franchise film Hungama 2, in which she played the lead role. Her recent theatrical release Sukhee was admired by the masses as was her role as a super cop in digital debut series, Indian Police Force.

Director and actor Divya Khosla Kumar made her acting debut in 2004 with Bollywood film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo and Telugu film Love Today. She took a formal course in filmmaking and shifted her focus to direction after marrying producer Bhushan Kumar. But in 2021, she made her acting comeback with John Abraham in Satyameva Jayate 2. Last year, she was seen in her home production, Yaariyan 2.

Comeback queen

When you talk about the on and off relationship of actresses with silver screen, Dimple Kapadia is the first name that pops up. The actress, hailed as the comeback queen, had married Rajesh Khanna even before the release of her debut movie, Bobby which became a huge blockbuster of its time. Kapadia made the first comeback of many a decade later in 1984 when she separated from her husband. The very next year, she delivered a hit Saagar. The actress has continued to work but it’s the past few years that have been a different ball game for her. First a Hollywood debut with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, then a significant part in SRK’s comeback film Pathaan and who can forget her as the lead in web series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. It won’t be wrong to say Saas Bahu... is the first series showcasing a drug cartel run and operated by women in India. So, her gangster vibe in approaching versatile roles is hard to miss!

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood #Zeenat Aman


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Phagwara tourist 'beaten to death' in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

3
India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

4
India

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: What the law says and what is the possibility of Delhi governing from jail, legal experts speak

5
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan Sikh activist jailed for stabbing at Independence Day event in UK

6
India

Legal team on its way to Supreme Court Registrar's house to seek 'quashing' of Delhi CM's arrest: Atishi

7
Delhi

From anti-corruption crusader to liquor ‘scam’ accused, Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest a big blow to AAP before general election

8
Punjab

Congress likely to drop two MPs

9
India

Following Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, AAP faces a leadership crisis

10
India

PM Modi leaves suddenly for Bhutan

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...

Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: AAP announces nationwide protest; Punjab CM leaves for Delhi; Rahul Gandhi to meet CM’s family

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...

3 Himachal Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Assembly, pave way for byelection from their seats

3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections

Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly

SC refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy scam case

Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...

LIVE updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's counsel mentions in SC plea against his arrest by ED in excise policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...


Cities

View All

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

‘All eligible beneficiaries to get foodgrain under govt schemes’

World Water Day: PETA volunteers promote vegan diet, raise awareness on water conservation

Nurses who complained about unequal duty hours, get transferred

Minister Bhullar begins poll campaign from Tarn Taran

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Warring family on meeting spree in Bathinda

Bathinda: Wakf Board officer held taking bribe

SAD bastion Bathinda to see multi-cornered fight

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of ~16L

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of Rs 16L

Scramble for tickets, craze for Mohali IPL tie peaks

In death, 33-year-old accident victim gives new lease of life to five patients

725 opium plants seized to be used as evidence, say police

Two nabbed for stealing heritage manhole cover

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

Arvind Kejriwal's family under 'house arrest', not being allowed to meet: AAP leader Gopal Rai

‘Blessings of 135 crore Indians with Arvind Kejriwal’: AAP’s Raghav Chadha on Delhi CM arrest

Arvind Kejriwal: From anti-corruption crusader to scam accused

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Congress to offer 30L jobs if voted to power, says Mohit

Kirti Kisan Union holds protest against police raid

Clean canal water starts flowing into Chitti Bein

Water conservation need of hour: Expert

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

Gangster Movish Bains nabbed

Two groups clash over trivial issue outside Circuit House

Ilegal colonies: GLADA got 12 FIRs filed against builders

Woman’s body recovered from Buddha Nullah

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Prof Tara Singh music fest starts on high note

Harmanjot wins poetry contest at city college

Rice Millers Association chief joins AAP

Pensioners lash out at Centre for ignoring demands