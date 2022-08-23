'Shinda Shinda No Papa', starring Gippy Grewal and his son Shinda, to release on Baisakhi 2023

Yoodlee Films has announced its next Punjabi project with Gippy Grewal as the lead. The film, titled Shinda Shinda No Papa, will release on the festive day of Baisakhi on April 14, 2023. The movie will star Gippy Grewal as the lead alongside his son, Shinda Grewal.
Gippy says, “The film shows how a father manages his disobedient son while moving from UK to India. I am very excited to work with my son, Shinda, and bring our real-life chemistry to the screen. This is going to be my second film with director Amarpreet Chhabra.” — TMS
