'Line of Duty' star Brian McCardie passes away at 59

Actor Brian McCardie, best known for his role as crime boss Tommy Hunter in Line of Duty, is no more. He was 59. McCardie died ‘suddenly at home’ on Sunday, his sister Sarah announced on X. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie (59), beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many. Brian passed away suddenly at home on April 28. A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work,” she wrote.

Born on January 22, 1965, and raised near Glasgow, McCardie appeared on the BBC soap opera EastEnders in one of his earlier roles. The Scottish actor went on to play gang lord turned police informant, Tommy Hunter, on the first two seasons of the BBC drama Line of Duty (2012-14) and more recently showed up on other British series such as Time, Crime, The Tower and Domina, as also the miniseries Rebellion.

Other screen credits for McCardie included films Rob Roy, Filth and The Damned United, where he played legendary Scottish footballer Dave Mackay.