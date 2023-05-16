Lokit Phulwani on being part of Rabb Se Hai Dua

Actor Lokit Pulwani, who plays the role of Hafiz in Prateek Sharma’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, had always been on the lookout for an interesting character and Hafiz is indeed one among them.

“It’s an important character and I play the role of Dua’s brother. I am completely in sync with the character, as it reflects my own positive personality. I was extremely excited because it was what I always wanted to do — essay a strong character on screen,” he said.

Lokit believes that the TV industry has evolved over the years. “As an actor, I see much more content, competition, and a better working environment. Acting is something that comes to me naturally. Since my childhood, I have dreamt of becoming an actor. I decided to take the risk, left a very well-paid job in Dubai, and came to Mumbai to make my dream a reality. I personally believe in being focused on what one wants to achieve in life. One needs to keep working hard and cultivate patience; it will pay off one day.”