Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passes away; celebs pay tribute

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passed away in Mumbai due to heart attack. Many celebs took to social media and paid tributes to the late actor. Madhuri Dixit tweeted, “Saddened to hear the news of evergreen personality, Shri Ramesh Deo ji. Condolences to the family #RIP #RameshDeo sir.” Urmila Matondkar wrote, “Saddened to hear about the sudden exit of Shri Ramesh Deo ji.”—TMS
