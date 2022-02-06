Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover to be back on TV

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have always given us major relationship and fashion goals. A source close to the actors says that the couple will soon be seen on television screens for a Valentine’s Day special.
The source says, “Bipasha and Karan will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show’s Valentine special. The chemistry between the power couple has always been through the roof and this episode shows just how well they complement each other. The audience is definitely in for a treat with the two of them gracing the show!” For the episode, Bipasha will be dressed in a white and black printed dress coupled with a cape. On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover will be donning baggy pants, a white shirt and blue jacket. Pictures of the couple from the shoot have gone viral.
