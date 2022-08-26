The Kapil Sharma Show makers drops a hilarious promo, reveal new faces

As Kapil Sharma has already made an announcement about the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show by sharing his new look, the makers have dropped a promo to reveal the new faces on the show and also the date on which it is going to air.

The caption reads, “Kapil Sharma laa raha hai comedy ka naya season! Dekhiye #The KapilSharmaShow 10th September se Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par (Kapil Sharma is back with a new season of comedy! Watch The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 p.m. on Sony TV.”

In the funny video, Kapil is shown inside a hospital room with a bandage on his head surrounded by comedians Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar and as soon he wakes up he recognises everyone except his wife played by Sumona. With the teaser it is for sure that this season has new contestants like Srikant Maski, Siddharth Sagar, Ishtiyak Khan and Satinder Soni and it has more comic elements for the audience. —IANS

