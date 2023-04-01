Tom Holland, Zendaya land in India

Indian fans can’t keep calm as Tom Holland and Zendaya are currently in Mumbai. Several pictures of the duo emerged online soon after they exited the Kalina Airport in the city on Friday. Zendaya smiled as she exited the airport while Tom was seen walking towards his car. If reports are to be believed, the celebrity couple is in India to be a part of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch.
