 Priti Sapru is hoping that 'Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi' will help her reconnect to Punjabi audience : The Tribune India

Priti Sapru is hoping that 'Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi' will help her reconnect to Punjabi audience

Priti Sapru is hoping that 'Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi' will help her reconnect to Punjabi audience

Akhil

Sheetal

One cannot get enough of Punjabi rom-coms and the makers are not disappointing the fans. And now, veteran Punjabi heroine Priti Sapru has decided to make a comeback with her own directorial, Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi, which stars actress Rubina Bajwa and singer Akhil as the lead pair. It will also be Akhil’s debut film.

Priti Sapru & Rubina Bajwa

Priti Sapru has written the script, directed and produced the film besides acting opposite Guggu Gill. She says, “The movie will help me reconnect to my Punjabi audience, which was a major factor in my decision to return. I hope this family drama and the endearing storyline will appeal to the audience.” Produced under her banner Sai Sapru Creations in association with Zee Studios, it will release on September 9.

The film’s songs are out. Gulab and Jodi are sung by Akhil while for Mundri, Master Saleem and Gurlez Akhtar lent their voice. The songs are written by Maninder Kailey, Babu Singh Maan, and Veet Baljeet while Jatinder Shah has composed the music. About his debut project Akhil says, “There couldn’t have been a better debut. It took a lot of time to prepare myself before taking this plunge. My parents have been asking me, ‘hor fer acting karni e’ ever since my songs became popular. I wanted to wait and listen to my heart’s calling and be ready when it actually happened. Before Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi also I got many offers but nothing clicked.”

The actor calls the film a learning experience and says that working with an experienced cast has made him realise how tough it is to be a good actor. Akhil hopes that just like his songs, the audience will appreciate his film as well. But one thing he is sure of—hit or flop, he will not let it affect his sanity. He adds, “I think rather than living with regrets, it’s good to try out everything. And had I not tried acting, I would have regretted it later for sure. We had shot the film before the pandemic. We were worried whether the songs would click with the audience since we all grew in the past few years and so did our taste in music. But thankfully, they all make sense and are well received by the listeners.” The supporting cast includes Guggu Gill, Nirmal Rishi, Harby Sangha, Karamjit Anmol, and Puneet Issar. Rubina says, “The film has all the ingredients of a family drama. It lacks nothing in terms of emotions, which is the nicest thing about it. The audience will be able to relate to this film.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice

2
Nation

1st indigenous cervical cancer vaccine by December

3
Chandigarh

Over 100 shops gutted in major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 rehri market

4
Punjab

Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy

5
Nation

INS Vikrant commissioned, new ensign unveiled; PM Modi calls it important landmark

6
Trending

Hong Kong batter Kinchit Shah proposes girlfriend after match with India concludes, see heartfelt video

7
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds closure of HMT tractor unit at Pinjore

8
Trending

Little boy performs 'giddha' in classroom without missing a beat; adorable video leaves Internet in awe

9
Punjab

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

10
Nation

Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls in Karnataka

Don't Miss

View All
UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar
Punjab

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Sr citizen loses ~1.2L in electricity bill scam
Jalandhar

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: SC
Nation

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: Supreme Court

Top News

PM Modi to commission INS Vikrant, 1st India-made aircraft carrier, today

INS Vikrant commissioned, new ensign unveiled; PM Modi calls it important landmark

INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...

Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad

Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad

Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...

PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote

PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote

Contacts between India and China have reduced drastically af...

Punjab govt being run from Delhi, alleges Congress as letter of appointments ‘signed’ by Arvind Kejriwal surfaces

Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy

AAP Punjab calls the letter fake


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Interstate drug peddler, aide nabbed

Amritsar: Interstate drug peddler, aide nabbed

Man accused of drug peddling jumps off roof in Amritsar to escape cops

Amritsar: Sugarcane growers demand settlement of Rs 6.78-cr dues

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

Deep nexus: Two booked for illegal mining in Amritsar

Husband ‘slaps’ MLA, video viral

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 Rehri market; over 100 shops gutted

Over 100 shops gutted in major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 rehri market

Chandigarh: Sextortion gang faces 11 FIRs in other states

Most vending sites vacant, MC plans five 'model' zones in Chandigarh

Chandigarh's GST mop-up rises by 24% in August

Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds closure of HMT tractor unit at Pinjore

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for ‘illegal award of contract to daughter’ during his term at KVIC

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for 'illegal award of contract to daughter' during his term at KVIC

Fake TTEs operating at New Delhi railway station arrested: Northern Railways

Woman dies in Noida after treatment at IVF centre run by fake doctor

700 passengers stranded at Delhi airport after Lufthansa cancels 2 flights

Scrap dealer 'shot dead' in Gurugram over business rivalry

Nawanshahr colony declared African swine fever-hit zone

Nawanshahr colony declared African swine fever-hit zone

3 days after ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ ceremony, litter at Jalandhar stadium yet to be lifted

Block-level ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ begin across Jalandhar district

9 test Covid positive in Jalandhar district

At 73, Spic Macay founder cycles to propagate art & culture

Yet another fire at MC’s main garbage dumpsite

Yet another fire at MC’s main garbage dumpsite

Close shave as portion of unsafe building collapses again in city

Covid-19: Eight more contract virus in dist

Government will probe misutilisation of CRPF flats in Dugri, says minister

Nihang found murdered, 2 booked

6 Class IV workers run over by speeding car in Patiala

6 Class IV workers run over by speeding car in Patiala

88 parks under Patiala MC's TP schemes encroached upon

Rivals Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bharat Bhushan Ashu lodged in Patiala jail, but separate cells

Laser marking must on subsidised farm tools: Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Punjabi University students postpone protest