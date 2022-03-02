Looking deep within & find the answers

Renee Singh

The infinite wisdom that lies within our sub-conscious mind is our infinite power. This is the creator of our reality. The deep truths of the world are hidden deep within our sub-conscious. We need to align within ourselves to arrive at our ultimate truth, to create our ultimate reality.

Be open minded

It is only when we are open-minded and become receptive to the wisdom of the infinite intelligence within our sub-conscious it can reveal to us everything we need to know at that moment in time and space.

The infinite intelligence within our sub-conscious gives us access to wonderful knowledge. We have to allow it the freedom to be with our conscious self.

Wisdom of the mind

Through the wisdom of the sub-conscious mind you can

1. Attract the right companion

2. Attract the right business association

3. Attract all the money you need

4. Give yourself financial freedom

5. Give yourself access to go with your heart’s desire.

Inner world of thought

It is the essential right of every human to discover this inner world from his sub- conscious. It is a world of thought and feeling, which includes—the world of power, the world of light, the world of love and beauty.

Solution to your problems

Within the depths of the sub-conscious lies the solution to every problem. Learn to draw from these hidden powers. This propels you to move forward.

Miraculous power

The power of the sub-conscious can lift people from their emotionally broken states and make them whole, vital and strong once more.

Mind gives you freedom

The sub-conscious mind allows an individual’s thinking to flow free. It is a choice to experience happiness health and joy.

Sub-conscious mind heals

The miraculous curative force heals the troubled mind and broken heart. It opens the door of the prison of the mind. It frees you from the bond of physical and material bondage.

Sub-conscious controls life

Give the right orders so that the thought and images align and respond to it. Since it governs your life, give the right order to manifest.

Change your destiny

Allow yourself access to all the empowering thoughts within you, so that you have the power to access all that your heart desires. It is within us to recognise the potential of our infinite mind and create the world we desire.

(Singh is a Chandigarh-based psycho therapist)