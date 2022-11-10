Lord Hanuman is actor Nikhil Nanda’s inspiration

While some may look around for inspiration, for actor Nikhil Nanda, it is his spiritualism and belief in the divine. The actor, who will soon be debuting with the web series Criminal Minds, says he has always learnt a lot from the teachings of Lord Hanuman. Nikhil says, “Lord Hanuman is my role model. He was always at the forefront. I always try to emulate Lord Hanuman’s nature in my life and I think nobody can be a better role model than him.”

Nikhil, continues, “People who don’t believe in role models or don’t consider anybody else as big enough or smart enough to be a role model for them, they are just full of ego. To each his own, but this is what I think.”

For Nikhil, success is all about being happy. “As long as I am happy and healthy and doing my best, I feel I am successful,” he adds.