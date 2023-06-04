‘Lost everything’: Sharon Stone on losing work after her health scare in 2001

— IANS

The Basic Instinct actress, Sharon Stone, 65, said that she was shunned out of Hollywood after suffering a stroke. She was rushed to the hospital in 2001 after suffering a brain hemorrhage that lasted nine days, forcing her to step away from her career for two years, which she said led to her being out of the movies for 20 years.

She said, “I recovered for seven years, and I haven’t had jobs since. When it first happened, I didn’t want to tell anybody because you know if something goes wrong with you, you’re out. Something went wrong with me—I’ve been out for 20 years. I haven’t had jobs. I was a very big movie star at one point in my life.” Despite her being part of cinema’s most recognisable scenes thanks to her leg-crossing moment in 1992’s Basic Instinct and a 1996 Oscar nomination for best actress for her role as crazed hustler Ginger McKenna in Martin Scorsese’s Casino, she feels like she has “lost everything” since her health scare.

Sharon Stones’s roles after her stroke have included parts in films such as Catwoman, Lovelace and The Laundromat.