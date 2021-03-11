Five-episodic mini-series on MX Player 'Love at Fifth Floor' impresses

Exploring a challenging narrative, the five-episodic mini-series on MX Player, Love at Fifth Floor, deconstructs emotions attached to love, betrayal and desire.
The series has received tremendous critical acclaim and appreciation for its detailed choreography of emotions, including winning the Depth of Field International Film Festival’s Exceptional Merit Award, and WRPN Women’s International Film Festival’s Award of Excellence. It was recognised at the Montreal International Film Festival 2020, Toronto Film Channel 2020 and Lift-Off Global Network—Paris 2020, amongst others.
While the women-centric show is the work of independent filmmaker Aditi Banerjee, it was perhaps one of the few multilingual shows produced through crowdfunding.
