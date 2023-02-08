Celebrate Valentine's Day with the latest season of Couple Goals

Amazon miniTV is back with the latest season of their show Couple Goals: Love & Dreams. And, adorable couple Ayush and Jenny are back to continue their journey. The trailer of Couple Goals: Love & Dreams has been unveiled. Starring Aakash Gupta and Mugdha Agarwal in the lead roles, the show will premiere on February 7.
The trailer gives a sneak-peek into the lives of the couple Ayush (played by Aakash Gupta), a carefree and cheerful boy from Kanpur, and Jenny (Mugdha Agarwal) a troublemaker from the city! The two youngsters are in the same college, but belong to different cultures, and therefore, different worlds. The latest season follows their journey through college.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Reserve Bank of India raises repo rate by 25 basis points
Reserve Bank projects GDP growth at 6.4 pc for 2023-24
Chinese spy balloons have targeted several countries, including India: Report
US officials have briefed its friends and allies including I...
Parents of student shot dead in US seek help in sending body back to Telangana
Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25, from Madhira town in Khammam distri...