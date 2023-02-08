Celebrate Valentine's Day with the latest season of Couple Goals

Amazon miniTV is back with the latest season of their show Couple Goals: Love & Dreams. And, adorable couple Ayush and Jenny are back to continue their journey. The trailer of Couple Goals: Love & Dreams has been unveiled. Starring Aakash Gupta and Mugdha Agarwal in the lead roles, the show will premiere on February 7.

The trailer gives a sneak-peek into the lives of the couple Ayush (played by Aakash Gupta), a carefree and cheerful boy from Kanpur, and Jenny (Mugdha Agarwal) a troublemaker from the city! The two youngsters are in the same college, but belong to different cultures, and therefore, different worlds. The latest season follows their journey through college.