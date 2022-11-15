Guneet Monga, Sunny Kapoor to marry

Filmmaker Guneet Monga is all set to get married to fiancé Sunny Kapoor next month. The wedding is scheduled for December 11 and 12 in Mumbai. Their roka ceremony was held recently and pictures are doing the rounds on social media. Sunny is a Delhi-based businessman and owns a fashion company.
