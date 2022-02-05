Love Hostel, starring Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol, is all set for an OTT release on February 25.

Written and directed by Shanker Raman of Gurgaon fame, Love Hostel follows the journey of a young couple played by Vikrant and Sanya, who they get chased by a ruthless mercenary essayed by Bobby Deol. Shot in the rustic locales of North India, Love Hostel is a tale of hope and survival in a world where power and money lead to mayhem and bloodshed.

Talking about the film, Raman said, “At its core, Love Hostel is ‘love on the run’ film. It has been a deeply satisfying journey and it would not have been possible without the support of a stellar cast and the crew.” The film has been co-produced by Drishyam Film and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.—IANS