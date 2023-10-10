Maanvi Gagroo, Karan Wahi talk about their rom-com series, Half Love, Half Arranged

ANI

Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi are gearing up for their next romedy series, Half Love, Half Arranged.

The trailer of the upcoming series is out now and it showcases the life of a gynaecologist Riya Tanwar (Maanvi Gagroo).

Her long-term boyfriend is all set to propose to her but situations take turns, and so do her relationships and life. With a loving but oddball family on her side, Riya finds herself in the thick of absurd arranged marriage matches and hilarious dates. As Riya deals with the strange inquiries and funny encounters, a prince charming appears and sweeps her off her feet, making her doubt whether or not she wants to follow her straightforward road map.

While talking about the series, Maanvi said, “I think the concept of half love half arranged, is ideal. You love someone and your families are on board. Just like many women, in Riya’s life too, everyone, her family, relatives, astrologers, and neighbours are trying to get her to ‘settle down’.

“The story revolves around bizarre and quirky scenarios, meet-ups with prospective groom, crazy questions, expectations from their families and the saga of finding the right match. Viewers will get a dose of romance, getting a glimpse of Riya’s love life, filled with sweet, heartwarming moments,” she shared.

Karan added, “Rom-coms have always been everyone’s favourite, lightening up their mood. With Half Love Half Arranged we are bringing in a unique perspective with a twist of traditional marriage and modern matchmaking.”

Half Love, Half Arranged will be streaming from October 12 on Amazon miniTV.