Maddam Sir hits fifth century!

It’s time for celebrations as Maddam Sir on Sony SAB completes 500 episodes successfully. Right since its launch over two years ago, the show has managed to captivate audiences with a strong female led cast coupled with thoughtful narratives and plotlines.

From women empowerment to bullying to societal stereotypes, mental health and more, the show has incorporated relevant issues into the narrative offering solutions that deliver value and impact.

Gulki Joshi, who plays Haseena Malik in the show, expressed her joy saying, “I am extremely proud and happy to be a part of Maddam Sir, a show that spreads kindness and laughter through its innovative problem-solving methods. As an actor, this has not only allowed me to don new looks and personas but also let me expand my horizons in terms of performance. Kudos to the team on completing 500 episodes and accomplishing this incredible feat.”