Madhur Kapila’s last book, titled Ni: Shesh, released

Tribune News Service

Book lovers from Tricity gathered at Press Club-Chandigarh to celebrate author and art critic Madhur Kapila’s last book, titled Ni: Shesh (The Last Word), published by Penguin India. Kapila passed away in 2021.

Ni: Shesh is part fiction and part truth, and revolves around Niki, who is a witness to the gruesome incidents that rocked the nation after Partition.

She has authored short story anthologies such as Beechon Beech, Tab Shayad and Ek Mukadma Aur and novels lke Bhatke Rahi, Satwan Sawar and Saamne Ka Aasman.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.