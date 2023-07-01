Madhur Sharma’s rendition of Bin Maah blends qawwali and soft rock

After singing tracks like Kaali Kaali Zulfon Ke and Biba Sada Dil, among others, Madhur Sharma brings a rendition of the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan classic Bin Maahi. Blending elements of qawwali and soft rock, this reprised version of Bin Maahi is composed by Swapnil Tare.

Madhur Sharma says, “This rendition of Bin Maahi is filled with immense reverence for the original. With every note, I have tried to capture the essence of the maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan while infusing my own emotions and interpretation. I hope Bin Maahi is not just a tribute to a great legend but also makes listeners and music lovers nostalgic.”

Swapnil Tare says, “It’s a huge honour to work on the music of a classic by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. It was a pleasure to contemporaryize the track for current generations.”

Bin Maahi is produced by T-Series and is out now on their YouTube channel.