Madhuri Dixit remembers the late Pandit Birju Maharaj

Everyone’s favourite Madhuri Dixit made a grand entry for the first time on singing reality show Indian Idol-Season 13! The actress was welcomed by the judges of the show – Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. In the special show, ‘Celebrating Madhuri Dixit,’ the top eight contestants charmed everyone with the hit tracks of the veteran actress. Contestant, Sonakshi Kar, sang the songs Kaahe Chhed Chhed Mohey from the 2002 film Devdas pairing it with the classical O Raamji from the 1989 film Ram Lakhan.

After the performance, Madhuri Dixit complimented her, “The performance was outstanding and I enjoyed it so much.”

She then will reveal an interesting story, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted Kaahe Chhed Chhed Mohey to be a classical song and asked me if Pandit Birju Maharaj ji could choreograph the song. I told him that I would persuade Maharaj ji. After that, I arranged a meeting at my place with both of them. Maharaj ji agreed. The song was released and it was fantastic. I flew down with Maharaj ji to understand the essence of the song completely and those days were like heaven for me.”

Impressed with Sonakshi, Madhuri Dixit presented the contestant with her mother’s ring!