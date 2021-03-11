Bhuvan Bam to play lead in new series 'Taaza Khabar'

Directed by Himank Gaur, Hotstar Specials’ Taaza Khabar is currently under production and marks Bhuvan Bam’s first association with the platform. This one-of-a-kind series will take viewers on a riveting new ride of a man who stumbles upon magical powers and the ripples it creates in his humble life. Directed by comedy master Himank Gaur, the show has been penned by writers Hussain and Abbas Dalal.

Says Bhuvan, “I feel grateful that I got to explore a completely new side to wishful thinking with my character in Taaza Khabar. It has been a humbling experience prepping for this character and his antics. As we begin shooting, I’m confident that emoting this character is going to be fun; I already relate to it so much.”