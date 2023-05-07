Mahaakshay Chakraborty on The Kapil Sharma Show

On Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend, the stage will be graced be the team of upcoming film, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma, Zarina Wahab, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Nakash Aziz and Nikhita Gandhi.

During the conversation, Kapil asks Mahaakshay Chakraborty if his school teachers wanted him to bring Mithun da for the parent-teacher meetings. “He used to be caught up with film shoots, so he couldn’t make it. That’s why my mother would always attend the meetings.” he responded.