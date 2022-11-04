Shankar Mahadevan's discovery of Master Saleem 1 and 2

Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 9 has a fresh panel of judges, Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik and Neeti Mohan. During the shoots, it was Harsh Sikandar’s amazing performance to Mast Kalandar that touched judge Shankar Mahadevan’s heart. Mahadevan said, “I was watching a Punjabi channel and heard this guy singing at a Jagrata. I wanted to find out who he was. Later, we got to know it was the famous singer, Master Saleem. We then flew him down from Punjab and that’s how we got this song Mast Kalandar.” He also complimented Harsh saying that he would be the next Master Saleem of the industry. “I feel that we have a Master Saleem 2 in the making.”
