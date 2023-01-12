Mahekk Chahal hospitalised

Last seen in Naagin 6, Mahekk Chahal recently gave a health update to her fans after news reports about her being hospitalised started doing the rounds.
It was reported that Mahek was admitted to a hospital after she was diagnosed with pneumonia. The actress on social media stated that she ignored her normal cold-like symptoms, which later aggravated.
Mahekk took to Instagram to share a video. In the video, the actress was seen resting, as she said, “I am fine and much better. I got pneumonia because I think I ignored a cold because I was travelling a lot. I was in Chicago and later in Delhi. It was very cold. I just thought it was a normal cold-cough. It was pneumonia. I just ignored it because I was working.”
