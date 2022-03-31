Mahesh Bhatt to make his OTT debut with a show on famous Sikhs

After several Bollywood actors, now filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is also set to make his digital debut! He will be seen as a host of a reality series titled Pehchaan—The Unscripted Show. While the first look of the show was unveiled on Wednesday, the streaming OTT platform is not known yet. The show is a 16-episode docu-drama series that will feature some of the world’s most renowned Sikhs.

It will feature the likes of Dr Prabhleen Singh, economist Montek Singh, Sant Seechewal, Sony CEO NP Singh, Saviour Singh Oberoi Sir, Raju Chadha, Shanty Singh and many others.

Says Mahesh Bhatt, “What a time in the life of a world being inhabited, it was daunting, full of turmoil and fear. And yet dazzling, full of promise, creativity and care… These thoughts struck me when I saw brave Sikhs of my country and around the world step out during the pandemic and do what I had never imagined. The God of signs had come down on his knees and every institution imaginable had failed to help mankind through these dark times. It was they who came out and endlessly served their fellow human beings. I chose to interview these brave, humble, kind human beings for people around the world to get not only a taste of faith, but also get a glimpse of their great history.”