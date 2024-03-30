Mahir Pandhi gets injured on sets of Vanshaj

Recently, Mahir Pandhi, known for his role as Digvijay, aka DJ, met with an accident while shooting for a crucial scene in the show Vanshaj. During a shot, he was required to run swiftly while chasing an ambulance and accidently pulled his hamstring badly. However, Mahir continued shooting, albeit his scenes were altered so that he could sit and rest on a chair, to avoid straining his hamstring. Since the incident, Mahir is slowly inching back to recovery.

Says Mahir, “I had a very intense scene where I was required to run fast. While getting into the character and feeling the emotion, this swift movement caused an injury to my hamstring. There was severe pain in my leg, but still I continued shooting the scene as the telecast for the same was a day after. The production house and channel have been very supportive. I didn’t want the shooting to get hampered because of this and the team really helped me finish my scene within the deadlines. That’s just how it is for actors sometimes — you have to keep going, no matter what. But I still enjoy it as I’m working with a really cooperative and supporting team. I love being on sets and filming, even when it’s tough at times.”