Maitrik Thakkar is a part of Actors Cricket Bash Season 3

Maitrik Thakkar has joined Team Delhi Titans in the third year of Actors Cricket Bash, founded by Dilip Agrawal.

This T10 format series that bears the tagline #ReelActorsRealCricket, will be held between March 19 and March 22 in Mumbai.

The actor, who is a diehard cricket fan, gets emotional as he is set to play the game with his colleagues. “I have been emotionally attached to cricket from my childhood as playing for our country has always been my dream. Actors Cricket Bash (ACB) is like an opportunity to showcase real talent with real players and this time I am representing Delhi Titans. Looking forward to playing a competitive tournament with fellow mates,” he says.

Maitrik shares that the competition this year will be more challenging and competitive. He adds, “This time there is a new team, Bhojpuri Dabang, and it has players with immense talent. One needs to be fit as it would be a real test to see how strong we all are mentally and physically. Cricket is that religion which gets fans together like no other. We are talking about India which embraces multiple religions as a part of its secular constitution. Men in Blue are absolutely adored by the crazy cricket fans and their fame outshines the popularity of any other celebrity.