Make trolling punishable, say celebs

Trolling online breeds negativity. Recently a 16-year-old queer teen from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain ended his life after being trolled on social media. Celebs talk about what needs to be done.

Freeze their account

Sheeba Akashdeep

Trolling is awful because people tend to take negative things which are told and thrown at them online. These are the faceless trolls who have nothing better to do in life other than stalk people who are famous online. There should be online policing, their accounts should be shut and they should be given some kind of a punishment that deters others.

Need to be strong

Rashmi Gupta

First of all, we need to understand that if we are on social media then we need to be strong enough to take any negative comments whatsoever. There is no need to come on any social media platform if you can’t handle such things. I felt sad for Priyanshu Yaadav when I got to know that he committed suicide. May his soul rest in peace.

Live and let live

Ismail Umar Khan

It’s very sad. Trolling must be declared a crime; not everyone can bear trolling. Let everyone live their life as he or she wants.

Deal with it

Rinku Ghosh

It is really sad that a 16-year-old ended his life like this. When we put out any post on our personal life, choice we give the world an access to our life. So, we should learn to deal with such comments, good or bad. Sometimes they actually don’t know where to draw the line. Personally, I don’t take trolls seriously. Sometimes I do reply back and sometimes I just ignore. Why get bothered by some faceless trolls?

Let’s be inclusive

Supriya Khan

Why can’t people imbibe the attitude of jiyo aur jeene do? Trolling is a crime that needs to be made punishable. Not everyone is mentally strong enough to handle such offensive trolls. A person’s sexuality is something one is born with, and it is high time people understood that. As a society, we must become more inclusive.

Need for filter

Nivedita Basu

Who would have thought that social media can have such a negative impact? I think there should be some filter on Instagram for negative comments. Even though filtering has been introduced and one can block negative comments, but for a common man to be that tech savvy is asking for too much. If with the help of AI the negative comments can be made automatically invalid that will be a good solution.

