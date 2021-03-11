Make way for Bhaiyyaji Balwan

Disney Kids Network recently announced the acquisition of a new home-grown animation show Bhaiyyaji Balwan, which was set for a 2022 launch. The show was in production for one year and is now launching on Hungama Channel on August 15. Conceptualised for the young viewers, the series will offer wholesome entertainment with relatable characters with a special focus on everyday stories.

Set against Gomtipur, which is home to a charming young street-smart city boy Bhaiyyaji, loved by the villagers for his shrewd problem-solving abilities. He works towards the betterment of their village.