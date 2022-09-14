Zee Theatre is set to showcase its newest teleplay Gunehgaar

If thriller and suspense as a genre drive your entertainment needs, Zee Theatre has come up with its newest teleplay Gunehgaar. This drama about crime and retribution revolves around the life of three key personalities—a journalist, a cop, and a common man. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Gunehgaar introduces the versatile actor Gajraj Rao, the dazzling beauty Shweta Basu Prasad and the stellar actor Sumeet Vyas in prominent roles. The poster of the teleplay has been released.
Shweta Basu Prasad says, “What drew me to this teleplay was my character, the female protagonist. She has so many layers to her; she seems tough, ambitious and driven. It is hard to make up your mind about just who she is. It was interesting to explore Mrinalini and her complexities.”
Adds Sumeet Vyas, “Initially, I wasn’t sure about this since I was working for the first time in a teleplay. But as we wrapped the play, I enjoyed the whole process. The audiences will get a good mix of theatre as well as the essence of the camera.”
