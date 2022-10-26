Make way for Ishqiyoun

Mausam Dubey, who will be seen playing the lead in web series Ishqiyoun, is confident that the series will do well. He says, “Ishqiyoun is a different concept and we have tried our best to give the audiences a reason to smile, laugh, cry and enjoy their time. OTT is giving a lot of chances, not only to the audiences but also to actors, producers, and directors out there. We are making more projects and each one adds value. It’s our duty to provide them with entertainment. OTT is the new big thing in the film industry. We all are one industry whether it’s film, web series or television,” he says.
He adds, “OTT provides a wide variety of content, but I don’t feel audiences are choosy. It’s up to the project and the team as to how they present our work. They want to see something new and different all the time, so as actors, producers and directors, it’s not only our work it is our duty to give them what they want.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West
The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions
Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...
Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh
Most of the members of the last CWC have been retained in th...
Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy
‘Normalization of India-China relations is in the interest o...
Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes
Said Kejriwal trying to divert attention from his party’s “a...