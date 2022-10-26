Make way for Ishqiyoun

Mausam Dubey, who will be seen playing the lead in web series Ishqiyoun, is confident that the series will do well. He says, “Ishqiyoun is a different concept and we have tried our best to give the audiences a reason to smile, laugh, cry and enjoy their time. OTT is giving a lot of chances, not only to the audiences but also to actors, producers, and directors out there. We are making more projects and each one adds value. It’s our duty to provide them with entertainment. OTT is the new big thing in the film industry. We all are one industry whether it’s film, web series or television,” he says.

He adds, “OTT provides a wide variety of content, but I don’t feel audiences are choosy. It’s up to the project and the team as to how they present our work. They want to see something new and different all the time, so as actors, producers and directors, it’s not only our work it is our duty to give them what they want.”