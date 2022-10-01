Make way for mini web series ‘Ye Saali Naukri’

Mumbai-based Civic Studios has launched an original mini web series Ye Saali Naukri on its YouTube channel Pocket Change and on the streaming platform MX Player. Revolving around the 24-yr-old protagonist Raviranjan, played by actor-influencer Sanyam Sharma, the series takes its viewers through the tumultuous preparation and examination process that most young government job aspirants are put through, along with his personal struggles.

Striking a balance between comic adaptation and realistic emotional portrayal, the four episodes, Rangbaaz, Parishram, Avroh and Prateeksha, highlight loopholes in the current examination system and how lakhs of aspirants like Raviranjan struggle. While Rangbaaz chronicles the lead character’s carefree persona, Parishram showcases the sheer effort he makes in a bid to secure his marriage. Avroh steers through the disappointment and resentment, while Prateeksha is based on self-doubt.