Make way for Uljhe Hue

As we gear up for Valentine’s Day, Amazon miniTV has announced the premiere of its upcoming romance drama, Uljhe Hue that explores the nuances of modern love!

This short film, in collaboration with Lockdown Shorts Studio, will release on February 11. Featuring new-age actors Sanjana Sanghi and Abhay Verma, the short film beautifully captures the romantic chronicles of two youngsters – Rasika and Varun.

This riveting tale revolves around how Rasika, an introverted visual artist bumps into Varun, a lawyer, after being stood up on a date. They happen to chit chat and bond a bit more than strangers usually do.

This short film is directed by Satish Raj Kasireddi, produced by Ahab Jafri (Lockdown Shorts Studio) and written by Ida Ali. “Uljhe Hue is a love story that audiences will be able to relate to,” said director Satish Raj Kasireddi.