Makers of 'Godday Godday Chaa', starring Sonam Bajwa, have unveiled the trailer

ANI

Makers of Godday Godday Chaa, starring Sonam Bajwa, unveiled the trailer on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared the movie’s trailer and captioned it as, “Are you all ready??? Bahut mehnat te cha naal film banayi aa... trailer vekh ke dasseyo kiven da lageya #GoddayGoddayChaa Trailer Out Now. #GoddayGoddayChaa releasing worldwide on 26th May.”

The trailer features Sonam, Tania, Gitaj, Gurjazz, Nirmal Rishi in a new avatar. The film takes a dig at the patriarchal rituals prevalent in Punjab back in the day, and also reunites Sonam Bajwa and Tania for the second time after the success of Guddiyan Patole. Godday Godday Chaa has been written by ‘Qismat 2’ fame Jagdeep Sidhu and directed by the National award-winning director (Harjeeta) Vijay Kumar Arora, who also directed the superhit film, Guddiyan Patole.