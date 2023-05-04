Makers of 'Godday Godday Chaa', starring Sonam Bajwa, have unveiled the trailer

Makers of Godday Godday Chaa, starring Sonam Bajwa, unveiled the trailer on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared the movie’s trailer and captioned it as, “Are you all ready??? Bahut mehnat te cha naal film banayi aa... trailer vekh ke dasseyo kiven da lageya #GoddayGoddayChaa Trailer Out Now. #GoddayGoddayChaa releasing worldwide on 26th May.”
The trailer features Sonam, Tania, Gitaj, Gurjazz, Nirmal Rishi in a new avatar. The film takes a dig at the patriarchal rituals prevalent in Punjab back in the day, and also reunites Sonam Bajwa and Tania for the second time after the success of Guddiyan Patole. Godday Godday Chaa has been written by ‘Qismat 2’ fame Jagdeep Sidhu and directed by the National award-winning director (Harjeeta) Vijay Kumar Arora, who also directed the superhit film, Guddiyan Patole.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the Val...
Karnataka Elections: Hanuman Chalisa recital to counter Congress
POLL GAMES Bajrang Dal sees danger to ‘dharma’ | Gets VHP su...