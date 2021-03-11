Making it special

Swayamvar—Mika Di Vohti is one of the most-anticipated non-reality television show. It isn’t even on-air yet, but the fans are on cloud nine because of all the news regarding the show. And, the makers have spent a whopping amount of Rs 5-crore for shooting a special promo.

From Mika’s swanky outfits, make-up and accessories to set designing and décor, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make this project grand. Since the promo is being shot near Mika’s ancestral haveli, there will surely be some happy childhood memories for him. The show is slated to go on-air on June 19 on Star Bharat!