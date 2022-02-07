From being a background dancer to choreographing some popular projects, Akshay Jain has come a long way

Tell us something about your background…

I hail from Jabalpur, a town in Madhya Pradesh. My father owns a general store, my mother is a housewife and a passionate baker. I have two elder siblings. I completed my schooling from a boarding near Indore. After that, I came to Mumbai for higher studies and to pursue my passion in the magical world of dance.

How did you get into choreography?

To be very honest, I have been a natural dancer since childhood. During my school function in class 11, I had to dance on a Bollywood number. The moment I performed on stage, I just knew that I had to pursue dance for the rest of my life.

Tell us about your initial experience in Mumbai…

When I came to Mumbai, I was mentored by Pankaj Achpaliya sir and Priya Shankar ma’am. I was a background dancer and performed in TV shows. I also did the Dabangg 1 tour with Salman Khan. After leaving background dancing, I went on to assist some known choreographers in the industry.

What was your first break?

My first break was with the song Wada Raha Sanam, which is a remake of the classic song by the same name.

What is unique about your recently released song Naach Basanti?

Nach Basanti is a song with a very strong vibe and aura. The music is absolutely unique and we have shot it in a way that matches the music, which is bold and powerful.

Tell us about your struggles…

I believe that struggle is not a phase, it’s a journey. Even what I am doing today is a struggle; to do something even better, professionally and personally. But if you want an example, I’d say it was a great period of struggle for me to quit background dancing and start on my own very soon in my career.

Where do you see yourself five years from now?

In five years, I see myself as a very famous choreographer, doing multiple projects.