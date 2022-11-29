Making the right moves: Choreographer Raju and contestant Asif emerge winners of Dance Ikon

With the contestants having toiled for 13 long weeks, Asif and his choreographer Raju proved that no dance style is too complicated. Emerging as the winner of aha’s Dance Ikon after battling 12 other aspirants, Asif and Raju are on a high.

While Asif walked away with the prize money of Rs 20 lakh and the sought-after Dance Ikon trophy, as promised, Raju got a chance to choreograph for a top Tollywood actor. Raju said, “Words can’t describe what Dance Ikon means to me. Dance is my passion, my one true love, and today it has brought me this laurel. I would like to thank my contestant Asif for standing by me throughout this journey, my fellow choreographers for challenging me at every point, and the judges for inspiring me week after week to give Dance Ikon my very best.”