LOST opened to a great response at the Chicago South-Asian Film Festival

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury-directed investigative drama thriller LOST had been officially selected as the opening night premiere film at the Chicago South- Asian Film Festival and it came as a cherished moment for the director. There was heartwarming response for the film. The cast of the film includes Yami Gautam as the spirited crime reporter. When asked about her take on the response received by the film at the festival, Yami said, “The reaction of the audience at the premiere was really elating. I have loved playing the role.”